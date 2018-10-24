IndiGo 3-day sale: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899; check routes, other details

IndiGo offer: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a fresh sale offer ‘Let’s SALE-ebrate!’ for its customers

IndiGo offer: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a fresh sale offer ‘Let’s SALE-ebrate!’ for its customers which offers domestic and international flight tickets at all-inclusive fares of just Rs 899 and Rs 3.399, respectively. The interested customers can book flights from 06:00 hours on October 24, 2018 up to 23:59 hours on October 26, 2018 for travel between November 8, 2018 and on April 15, 2019, the IndiGo website said. The bookings can be made through all channels during the offer period.

However, the bookings have to be made at least 15 days ahead of the departure date, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019, the airline mentioned on its website. Since limited number of seats are available under the offer, the customers may only get discount on fares based on the availability and at the sole discretion of airline.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex trims early morning gains, Nifty below 10,200; IT stocks down as INR strengthens

The airline also said that the discounted fares don’t include airport charges and government taxes. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings, it also said. The customers can check the terms and conditions of the offer by visiting the company website www.goindigo.in.

GoAir sale

A few days back, budget carrier GoAir has announced a sale offer under which flyers could book flight tickets for just Rs 999 (all-inclusive). The sale offer was valid for a travel period from November 22, 2018 to December 22, 2018 under GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ which started October 22, 2018 and ended October 23, 2018.

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the flight tickets