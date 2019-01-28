India’s video OTT market to become one of the world’s top-10 markets by 2022: Survey

Subscription video on demand (SVoD) will have a majority share throughout the projected period of 2017-2022.

India’s video OTT (over-the-top) market is expected to become one of the world’s top-10 markets with a market size of $823 million (Rs 5,363 crore), according to a new joint study of Assocham-PwC. With the launch of OTT services, video-on-demand (VoD) has been at the forefront of disruption in the media industry, and the production budgets of companies like Amazon and Netflix are now rival of traditional studios, said PwC India Partner and Leader (Entertainment and Media Sector) Frank D’Souza.

With the increase in smartphone penetration and lower data tariffs, there is a promising growth of the VoD market, which has evolved in the past decade across the world, including India, the study said. In this, subscription video on demand (SVoD) will have a majority share throughout the projected period of 2017-2022.

“We are now seeing the third wave of convergence in the entertainment and media industry. The five fundamental drivers of this convergent business model are uninterrupted connectivity, mobile devices becoming the primary source of content consumption, the need to move away from traditional revenue streams, value shifting from content creators to platforms, and ability to provide a personalised offering to the consumer,” he added.

New-age digital platforms like OTT services would play a key role along with traditional media such as cinema as TV, as these three segments would collectively account for 46% of the overall growth in the Indian media and entertainment industry for the period of 2017-2022, it added.

By 2022, the Indian media and entertainment industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to reach $52,683 million (about Rs 3.73 lakh crore), led by rising population, disposable income and content consumption across all formats. Interestingly, the video OTT market of the country will be among the world’s top-10 markets with a market size of $823 million (Rs 5,363 crore), the survey showed.

“Globally, the OTT market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2017–2022. During the same period in India, the segment is expected to grow from $297 million (Rs 1,932 crore) to $823 million (Rs 5,363 crore) in 2022 at a CAGR of 22.6%,” the survey said.