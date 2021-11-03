India’s top Philanthropists: 11 Industrialists donate over 100 crore in FY21; Azim Premji retains top spot

Wipro's Azim Premji retained the top spot among philanthropist billionaires of India for a second time. Image: PTI

India saw 11 individuals making an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2020-21. Wipro’s Azim Premji retained the top spot among philanthropist billionaires of India for a second time. Premji hiked his donations 23 per cent on-year last fiscal, according to the recent EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. Hurun India and EdelGive released the eighth edition of the list, ranking the most generous people in India based on the value of their donations between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021. Among the philanthropists, education was the most favored cause receiving a total of Rs 9,659 crore from 72 donors. While the ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala topped the list of new entrants, donating a fourth of his annual income or Rs 50 crore towards charitable work in FY21.

Azim Premji: The founder chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji & family, donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day in FY21, topping the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. The Azim Premji Foundation nearly doubled its allocation towards the pandemic from Rs 1,125 crore to Rs 2,125 crore this year in June, to expand work on vaccination across ten states, with a commitment to increase this further if the need demands.

Shiv Nadar: HCL Technologies founder-chairman Shiv Nadar & family retained the second spot on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, donating Rs 1,263 crore. As of 2021, Nadar has invested almost a billion dollars through the foundation to impact over 30,000 students directly. In 2021 alone, the Shiv Nadar foundation donated Rs 70 core towards COVID pandemic relief.

Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Industries Ltd’s Mukesh Ambani & family donated Rs 557 crore in the last fiscal, and occupied the third spot in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. RIL produced over 1000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen per day or 11% of India’s total production and supplied over 55,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen across the country free of cost.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Kumar Mangalam Birla and family donated Rs 377 crore and stood at fourth spot on the Philanthropy List. The Aditya Birla Group donated Rs 400 crore to the PM CARES Fund and Rs 50 crore to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence. Birla has also allocated Rs 50 crore for supplying N95 Masks, PPE’s and ventilators in India.

Nandan Nilekani: Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 183 crore, and was ranked 5th on the list. Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 138 crore for Societal Thinking in FY2021. Moreover, Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani signed the Giving Pledge in 2017 and committed to donating half of their wealth towards philanthropy.

Hinduja family: The Hinduja family donated Rs 166 crore in FY 21 and stood at sixth position on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. The Hinduja Foundation, established in 1968, focuses on Water Stewardship, Healthcare, Education, Rural Development, and Arts & Culture.

Bajaj family: The Bajaj family stood at seventh rank as the group donated Rs 136 crore in FY21. The Bajaj family has always been known for their philanthropy deeds. This year in May, they pledged to donate Rs 200 crore to build capability and resources to tackle the pandemic. This amount was in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the Bajaj Group in FY 21.

Gautam Adani: Gautam Adani and family donated Rs 130 crore in FY21, and was ranked eighth on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. Adani Foundation works in education, community health, sustainable livelihood, and community infrastructure development in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Foundation donated Rs 122 crore to support COVID-19 related relief efforts across the country.

Anil Agarwal: Anil Agarwal and family made a donation of Rs 130 crore in the previous fiscal, and shared the 8th rank with Gautam Adani on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. In July this year, the Anil Agarwal Foundation announced the Rs 5,000 crore ‘Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan’ to provide end-to-end healthcare solutions across the rural landscape covering 1,000 villages across 24 districts and 12 states in the country.

Burman family: The Burman family made a Rs 114 crore donation, and made it to the 10th spot on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. The Dabur Group established the ‘Dabur Care Fund for COVID-19’, to protect lives and livelihood, and support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.