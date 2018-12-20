India’s textiles sector needs 17 million additional workforce by 2022, says government

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 10:50 PM

The country's textiles sector, which currently employs over 45 million people, will require 17 million additional workforce by 2022, the government said Thursday.

India textiles sector, skilled workforce, textiles exports, textiles ministryThe ministry said its strategy to boost exports involves diversification of markets, positioning India in value chain and promoting collaborative exports.

The country’s textiles sector, which currently employs over 45 million people, will require 17 million additional workforce by 2022, the government said Thursday. The textiles ministry said in the last four years, 8.58 lakh persons have been trained in partnership with 58 government and industry partners to meet the sector’s need for a skilled workforce. The ministry said its strategy to boost exports involves diversification of markets, positioning India in value chain and promoting collaborative exports.

Also read| Delivering planes as per plans: Boeing official on Jet Airways

Towards diversification of textiles exports, 12 markets in Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Egypt, turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and Peru have been identified. The ministry said it also plans to pursue strategic engagement with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the Fabric-Forward Policy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India’s textiles sector needs 17 million additional workforce by 2022, says government
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition