scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s TeamLease reports 22% fall in Q4 profit on slowing revenue growth

The company said the scheme’s discontinuation lowered its headcount by 9,000 from September to March, and lowered its revenue by 50 million rupees in the March quarter.

Written by Reuters
India, TeamLease
However, revenue from general staffing, TeamLease's biggest business, rose 13%, helping pull total revenue from operations up 11.5% to 20.27 billion rupees.

Indian staffing firm TeamLease Services Ltd said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit fell more than expected, hurt by slowing revenue growth and weak demand, including from IT companies.The company’s consolidated net profit fell 22.4% to 239.4 million rupees ($2.93 million) in the quarter ended March 31, much steeper than the roughly 9% drop analysts, on average, had expected, according to Refinitiv IBES.Teamlease, which hires and trains people in various skills before placing them in a raft of companies, had warned its margins would be under pressure due to soft demand and the discontinuation of the government’s National Employability Enhancement Scheme (NEEM) in December.

The company said the scheme’s discontinuation lowered its headcount by 9,000 from September to March, and lowered its revenue by 50 million rupees in the March quarter. The company’s specialised staffing services, which includes IT staffing operations, also took a hit, given the uncertainty among Indian IT firms as their U.S. and European clients cut back on spending.Revenue in that business fell 4.5% in the latest quarter, accounting for less than 7% of total revenue for the first time in four years.However, revenue from general staffing, TeamLease’s biggest business, rose 13%, helping pull total revenue from operations up 11.5% to 20.27 billion rupees.

Also Read

This is the second straight quarter in which total revenue growth came in below 15%, after six straight quarters of 20%-40% growth.However, a 12.3% jump in total expenses outweighed the 11.5% revenue growth in the latest quarter and weighed on margins.

Also Read
Also Read

Core profit margins fell to 1.7% from 2.3% year-on-year.”Margins have come under pressure due to external variables impacting the higher-margin businesses of specialised staffing and degree apprenticeship,” said Managing Director Ashok Reddy.TeamLease’s shares closed 2.68% higher at 2,316.50 rupees ahead of the results.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 17:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market