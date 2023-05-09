scorecardresearch
India's SRF posts 7% fall in Q4 profit on packaging margin hit

India’s SRF posts 7% fall in Q4 profit on packaging margin hit

Written by Reuters
India, SRF
Revenue from sale of products rose 6% to 37.19 billion rupees.

 Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by significant pressure on the margins of its packaging film business. Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 5.62 billion rupees ($68.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the Gurugram-based company said in an exchange filing. Cost of materials consumed rose 8.8%. A spike in the prices of polypropylene and polyethylene films used in packaging film pulled the segment’s revenue down 17%. The business faced “strong headwinds with significant pressure on margins” after several new lines got operationalized in India and overseas, the company said.

Revenue from sale of products rose 6% to 37.19 billion rupees. Meanwhile, weak demand crimped sales in the technical textiles segment, which provides reinforcements to nylon and polyester yarns and fabrics. The segment reported a more than 13% fall in revenue due to lower sales of nylon tyre cord fabrics, SRF said.

For further highlights, click WHY IT MATTERS Slowing demand and macroeconomic headwinds pose major challenges to chemicals companies, which are already contending with rising raw materials costs and shrinking product prices.

SRF’s revenue grew 2-44% in the last four quarters, while profit climbed between 1% and 59%. Revenue from the chemicals segment, which accounts for more than half of the overall business, grew about 34% to 21.02 billion rupees.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 17:23 IST

