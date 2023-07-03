scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio to launch Rs 999 internet-enabled phones

The beta trial for the first 1 million so-called Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7, Reliance Jio said. 

Written by Reuters
"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, … at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday it would launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19) to boost digital adoption among entry level mobile phone users in the country.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 19:25 IST

