India’s power demand dips 3.25 pc to 123 GW on first day of lockdown relaxation

The country’s power demand slips 3.25 per cent to 123 GW in the morning on Monday as a slight drop in temperature neutralised any rise in electricity consumption on account of partial resumption of industrial activities post lockdown relaxations.

Some states have decided to ease curbs including on industrial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown 2.0, which is in place till May 3 in the country.”The peak power demand met was 123 GW at 9:30 AM on Monday compared to 127 GW last week around same time,” a source told PTI.

The expected rise of power demand did not happen because of cold weather across the country which may not be the case in coming days, the source added. The peak power demand met is the actual highest energy supply during the day across the country.

During April last year, the peak power demand met was 176.81 GW. Thus the power demand is down by almost one-third, raising concerns among industry bodies and analysts in view of the financial stress the sector is facing.

The discoms (distribution companies) owe more than Rs 92,000 crore to gencos (generating companies) as of February 2020. Industry body CII has already stated in its report that discoms are going to suffer a revenue loss of Rs 30,000 crore due to lower demand and will face a liquidity crunch of Rs 50,000 crore.

However, industry experts expect power demand in the country to rise from the present levels as the demand of industrial and commercial establishments would rise due to soaring temperature in coming days. The power ministry is also actively considering measures to increase liquidity for the sector amid low demand.