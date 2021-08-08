India’s power consumption up 9.3 pc to 28.08 bn units in 1st week of August

In December, it grew 4.5 per cent, while this was 4.4 per cent higher in January 2021.

India’s power consumption grew 9.3 per cent in the first week of August to 28.08 billion units (BU) due to improved economic activities after easing of lockdown curbs by states, according to power ministry data.

During August 1-7 in 2020, the power consumption was 25.69 BU. It was 25.18 BU during August 1 to 7 in 2019.

In the entire month of August last year, the power consumption was 109.21 BU, lower than 111.52 BU in the same month in 2019.

Experts say the recovery in power demand and consumption in the first week of August 2021 is consistent and would further improve as many states have eased lockdown restrictions for boosting economic activities.

They said power demand as well as consumption would see improvement due to higher commercial and industrial demand in coming days but the only fear is another wave of pandemic which may dampen this recovery.

The commercial and industrial power demand and consumption got affected April onwards this year due to lockdown restrictions imposed by states.

There are fears of another wave of the pandemic which may result in lockdown restrictions hitting commercial and industrial demand of power in the country, according to experts.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 188.59GW in the first week of August, which is 14 per cent higher than 165.42 GW in the same period last year.

The peak power demand met in the entire month of August 2020 was 167.52GW, which was lower than 177.52 in the same month in 2019, showing the impact of pandemic on power demand.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was eased in a phased manner, but it had hit the economic and commercial activities and resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the country.

April 2021 saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5 per cent. The second wave of COVID-19 started in the middle of April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month.

Power consumption in the country witnessed 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May at 108.80 BU despite a low base of 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

As per the latest data, power consumption in June grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU, compared to 105.08 BU in the same month last year.

Power consumption in July this year grew nearly 11 per cent to 124.42 BU compared to 112.14BU in the same month a year ago.

Power consumption in February this year was recorded at 103.25 BU, compared to 103.81 BU a year ago.

In March this year, power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 120.63 BU, compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020.

After a gap of six months, power consumption had recorded 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2020, and 11.6 per cent in October 2020. In November, power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to early onset of winters.

