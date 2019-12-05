Our target is to capture 40% of the Indian SME and MSME sector which is around 25 million.

Delhi-based Marg ERP is a fast-growing inventory and accounting software solutions provider, simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR, and other basic yet complex needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “Marg ERP is reaching to the last mile of Indian MSME sector. Our target is to capture 40% of the Indian SME and MSME sector,”Sudhir Singh, managing director, Marg ERP, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview.

Excerpts:

How do you see technology as a key growth enabler for the Indian MSME sector?

Technology is a key enabler for scaling up the business and plays a significant role in growth. For seamless management of business operations, flawless accounting/GST filing/inventory management, wide customer reach, exposure to global markets, reduction of long run costs, etc., Indian MSMEs need higher adoption of future technologies. Technology, by facilitating ease of doing business and of managing operations, gives business an opportunity to explore newer avenues of growth and expansion. It aids businesses to look beyond their current spectrum of operations and geographies.

Tell us something about Marg ERP, when was it started and the journey so far?

To energise the MSMEs as growth engines of the country, Thakur Anup Singh, Mahendra Singh and I founded Marg ERP in year 2000. Today we are humbled that Marg ERP is new India’s trusted technology partner for large, medium, small and micro enterprises’ success, growth and ease of doing business.

With a focus on creating disruptive and user-friendly technology avenues for every business success, we (Marg ERP) have a strong R&D team of over 200 people catering simple and affordable solutions to over 21 trade segments. With footprint in over 25 countries the company now has global presence. The company is also on the mission of creating impactful education, skill development and job avenues in the country through Marg Skills.

How has Marg ERP enabled some of its customers to grow their business?

At Marg ERP, we are simplifying every complex business and growth need of MSMEs through innovative tech solutions to ensure ultimate efficiency. Our team and channel partners stay connected with our customers continuously to train and update them about the solution, making sure they fully explore the potential of the solution they are using.

Marg ERP is reaching to the last mile of Indian MSME sector. We are engaging them with the latest technology like, Push Sales, collaborative commerce, E-ordering to help the customers to grow their business with ease and affordability making them understand the product and its functioning, also ensuring the utilisation of it for the benefit of their business.

How do you differentiate yourself in the market place?

Marg differentiates itself in terms of its approach to provide the high-end solutions to even the smallest of businesses. Our strength is using our innovation to offer user-friendly and affordable solutions which are world class. We design and develop our solutions keeping the client’s requirement at the focal point, translating operational convenience into technology solution structures. Features which are exclusively available on our platform as, collaborative commerce wherein the user can upload and download their invoices and all the mismatch conditions are totally eradicated through the system along with zero manual intervention and e-ordering mobile applications where we have enabled a retailer/ distributors to directly buy/ sell a product which automatically reflects in the books of the vendor without physical interference.

Other features include connected banking in the ERP system which enables businesses to initiate vendor & salary payments via RTGS, NEFT or IMPS directly from Marg ERP Software, it also automates reconciliation of banking and accounting entries, apply for working capital loans as well as schedule future dated payments.

Our target is to capture 40% of the Indian SME and MSME sector which is around 25 million. Also, we are aiming to add 100 more channel partners by next year to strengthen our network and reach out to underserved SMBs.