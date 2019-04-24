India’s love for Maaza saves the day for Coca-Cola’s slow performance in Middle-East

The Coca-Cola Company\u2019s mango fruit beverage Maaza has come to the rescue of the firm against slow sales of its leading drink in the middle-east. Coca-Cola\u2019s decline in sales of its leading beverage \u2018Rani\u2019 in the middle-east was offset by healthy sales of Maaza in India and Del Valle juices in Mexico, the company said in its earnings report released this week. \u201cJuice, dairy and plant-based beverages volume was even as strong performance in the Del Valle brand in Mexico and the Maaza brand in India was offset by a decline in Rani, the leading juice brand in the Middle East,\u201d Coca-Cola said in its quarterly results statement. Coca-Cola\u2019s sales performance in juice, dairy and plant-based beverages was balanced out, it said. Maaza is a popular mango-based fruit drink available in India and competes with Parle Agro\u2019s Frooti and PepsiCo\u2019s Slice among others. Coca-Cola recorded strong performance riding on the success of its new launches, it said in its earnings release for the Jan-Mar quarter of 2019. In India, Coca-Cola\u2019s Aquarius GlucoCharge has shown success as well in the hydration category, Coca-Cola said. The product was launched in India in May 2018 along with Minute Maid Vitingo. India is a strong market for Coca-Cola. In the Asia-Pacific region, Coca-Cola said that the unit case volume increased by 7%. India, along with China and southeast Asia drove this growth. Also, \u201cPrice\/mix grew 3% for the quarter, driven by strong price\/mix performance in India,\u201d Coca-Cola said. Coca-Cola has also registered profitable double-digit growth in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar globally. With innovative products such as Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola\u2019s retail value growth was driven by 6% in the US. Other products were also launched including Simply smoothies in the US. The company also forayed in plant-based beverages in Europe with the expansion of its already established product called Innocent Drinks. \u201cWe\u2019re encouraged by our first quarter results as our disciplined growth strategies continue to deliver strong underlying performance,\u201d said James Quincey, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.