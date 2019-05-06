India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharma vies a pie of China’s healthcare mission

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is scouting for a partner in China to help it win a larger piece of the world\u2019s second-largest drug market, where the government is on a mission to drive down the cost of healthcare. With a recovery underway in its U.S. business, Sun Pharma\u2019s billionaire founder Dilip Shanghvi is homing in on China and believes market watchers are underestimating the potential there for India\u2019s largest drugmaker. \u201cThere is a big opportunity for us,\u201d Shanghvi said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in Mumbai on Thursday. \u201cThat would create a significant new revenue stream, which is not factored in our valuation when analysts look at it.\u201d China has rolled out an ambitious multi-city bulk drug procurement program that\u2019s driving down prices and providing an opening for Indian manufacturers like Mumbai-based Sun Pharma to compete. The country is importing more drugs, reimbursing for more and speeding up approvals of new medicines to ensure they reach patients faster. The policy push comes as many generic drugmakers continue to reel from a brutal price war in the U.S., the world\u2019s biggest drug market. While Sun Pharma\u2019s Indian rivals, like Dr Reddy\u2019s Laboratories Ltd. and Cipla Ltd., are already expanding in China, Shanghvi has mostly kept quiet about his plans there. Also Read: Will Reliance Jio overtake Bharti Airtel today to become India\u2019s 2nd largest telecom\u00a0operator? Scaling Up India\u2019s top drugmaker will start scaling up its China business in six to nine months, according to Shanghvi. The unit is expected to contribute \u201csome percentage\u201d to Sun Pharma\u2019s $4 billion of overall sales within three years, from almost nothing right now, he said. The $160 billion Chinese drug market \u201cis now a focus for Indian generics\u201d as U.S.-approved drugs are cleared faster, Jefferies analyst Piyush Nahar wrote in a Feb. 27 note. \u201cWhile the reforms make China an attractive market, ramp-up and profitability will have significant challenges,\u201d Nahar wrote. \u201cUnlike U.S., distribution is important in China and will need a local partner and higher spend.\u201d Analysts are split on the prospects for Sun Pharma\u2019s shares, which have lagged the rise in the S&P BSE Sensex this year. In the last four years, Sun Pharma has fallen nearly 52 per cent compared to the Sensex\u2019s 42 per cent climb. Sun Pharma\u2019s large portfolio of U.S.-approved products should help the drugmaker ramp up its China business with little investment, Shanghvi said. \u201cWe see enormous interest in China for products that we have global rights for,\u201d Shanghvi said, adding that the company \u201cwould be comfortable making significant financial commitments,\u201d there longer term.