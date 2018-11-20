India’s first private satellite launch by SpaceX delayed; check reason, details of largest rideshare mission on US launch vehicle

However, unfortunately the launch, which was scheduled to take at 12.02 am (IST) on November 20, was delayed by SpaceX.

In a first, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch India’s first private satellite. The California-based space transportation company will launch as many as 70 satellites from around 35 different organizations, according to reports. The mission is named SSO-A. The SSO-A is the single largest dedicated rideshare mission on a US launch vehicle, according to reports.

However, unfortunately the launch, which was scheduled to take at 12.02 am (IST) on November 20, was delayed by SpaceX. “Standing down from Monday’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional pre-flight inspections. Once complete, we will confirm a new launch date,” SpaceX said on its Twitter handle.

India’s first privately owned satellite: A Mumbai-based start-up has built the satellite. The main objective behind this satellite is to back an amateur radio community in India during natural calamities.

Key details about launch: Launch vehicle used for this is SpaceX Falcon and the lift off will take place at Vandenberg Air Forces base. The rockets will be sent to Sun Synchronised lower Earth orbit. The details about SSO-A was provided by the Spaceflight which is a premier launch services and mission management provider.

The Spaceflight has purchased Falcon 9 to accommodate the growing number of domestic, international, government and commercial customers seeking affordable rideshare options to launch their spacecraft into orbit, the company said in its statement.

SSO-A includes 15 microsats and 56 cubesats from commercial and government entities. Satellites from 18 countries including India, US, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Finland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Poland, Canada, South Africa and Brazil will be on the payload. Among the satellites, 19 are imaging satellites, 23 are technology demonstrations, two are art exhibits, 23 are from universities and a single one is from a high school. Seventy-five percent are commercial spacecraft.