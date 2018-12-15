India’s first private drone manufacturing facility: Adani to make these advanced UAVs in Hyderabad

Hermes 900. (Elbit.com)

Adani Defence and Aerospace, part of Adani group and Israel-based Elbit Systems, inaugurated the Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The facility is touted to be the first private UAV manufacturing unit in India and the first one outside Israel to make UAV. The 50,000-sq ft modern facility will manufacture the Hermes 900 Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAV.

The factory shall start manufacturing of complete carbon composite aero-structures for Hermes 900, followed by Hermes 450, catering to the global markets and will be further ramped up for the assembly and integration of complete UAVs.

“Our foray into defence and aerospace is a critical milestone for the trusted and strategic relationship between India and Israel. This joint venture facility for the manufacturing of UAV is a testament to Elbit’s commitment to the Make in India programme,’’ Pavan Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, said.

Ashish Rajvanshi, head, Adani Defence and Aerospace, said the first phase of investment was around $15 million which would be doubled with export orders increasing over a period of time. “The UAV facility would be upgraded to manufacture high-end helicopter gears by next year and is looking at India as a manufacturing hub for orders from across the globe.’’

“In this facility, Hermes 900 and the Hermes 450 – the most advanced UAV systems in the world – will be manufactured and is in line with the Indian government’s strategic plan and enables us to share our extensive experience in defence systems and benefit from the dedicated Indian workforce. Adani Group has a long history of entrepreneurship, spanning through decades of dynamic growth,’’ Bezhalel Machilis, president and chief executive officer, Elbit Systems, said. Initially, the company will manufacture the entire fuselage of the Hermes 900 UAV which will be exported to Israel for fitment of sensors and avionics.

Along with the Adani Elbit UAV Complex, the Adani Aerospace Park was also inaugurated for creating an ecosystem for defence manufacturing in Hyderabad.

The company is hopeful of a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem which they have developed by investing in medium and small enterprises in India. Adani Defence and Aerospace has amalgamated an integrated solution with heterogeneous capabilities through its global partners and the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India, including Comprotech, AutoTEC, Alpha Tocol and Alpha Design Technologies.

These firms have supported the Indian defence ecosystem and Indian armed forces for decades and have been suppliers to Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics and global original equipment manufacturers for decades.

Elbit Systems is in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems. The firm also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defence and providing a range of support services.