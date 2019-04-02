India’s first female unicorn owner in Forbes 30 under 30 list; retail, e-com disruptors to watch out

As of now, Zilingo has two million users, according to the Forbes report.

65 Indians made it to the 2019 edition of the prestigious Forbes list which recognises high achieving individuals under the age 30. Among these 65 individuals is Ankiti Bose, India’s first female owner of unicorn.

Ankiti Bose, who got in the limelight for becoming the first female owner of a $1 billion company named Zilingo, featured in the list among several other notable Indians. Bose is famed for Zilingo, which is an online e-commerce marketplace launched in 2015.

Co-founded with Dhruv Kapoor, the now unicorn was aimed to provide a platform for merchants to sell their products. The company has raised $28 million. As of now, Zilingo has two million users, according to the Forbes report. Ankiti Bose was formerly an analyst at Sequoia India.

Other retail and e-commerce disruptors to watch out:

Tushar Khandelwal, cofounder — Voyagin

The 29 year old’s Voyagin is an online travel and activity platform aimed to help travellers. The company was then acquired by Japanese Rakuten.

Dhruv Sharma, founder — GuestHouser

Sharma’s GuestHouser is known as India’s AirBNB. GuestHouser portal helps one discover and book vacation homes.

Nyha Shree, cofounder — Jumper.ai

Businesses such as Unilever and Disney have taken the help of Shree’s social media e-commerce tool which helps transaction on sites such as Facebook and Youtube.

Sanna Vohra, founder — The Wedding Brigade

Started in 2014, The Wedding Brigade is an online wedding platform. The startup offers wedding related services such as destination booking, wedding fashion etc.

Anushka Sharma, Nishith Rastogi, Ishrat Sehgal, Jasveer Singh, Aakriti Kumar are other Indian achievers who were recognised under various categories.

Currently in its fourth year, the list spans 23 Asian countries and acknowledges young leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries for their phenomenal work. Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for Asia honoured 300 individuals this year.

Spread in 10 categories including the arts, enterprise technology, retail and e-commerce, consumer technology, social entrepreneurs, media and marketing and advertising, finance and venture capital, industry and manufacturing and energy, and celebrities among others, the list has a total of 300 honorees which were sifted from 2000 entries, Forbes said. Paytm’s Madhur Deora was one of the judges in the panel.