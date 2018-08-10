India’s fastest unicorn Swiggy lists 5 hottest selling dishes across the country; check who loves to eat what

An analysis by Swiggy reveals that while Chicken Biryani was the most ordered dish in the app across the country.

India’s fastest unicorn Swiggy, which has grown to a $1.3 billion company in a matter of under 4 years, has revealed the top preferences of customers across the country. Pointing to India’s ever-increasing penchant for dishes Chicken Biryani and Masala Dosa, the analysis by Swiggy reveals that while Chicken Biryani was the most ordered dish, Masala Dosa topped the list as the most ordered breakfast in the country.

The analysis noted that Indians ordered crossover dishes from other regions too, and did not merely stick to regional favourites. True to the tenet “Unity in Diversity,” the food consumption patterns revealed that while North India ordered southern staple foods such as Masala Dosas and Idlis, people in the South showed a preference for popular Paneer delicacies of the North like Paneer Butter Masala and Kadai Paneer along with side dishes Butter Naan, Rumali and Tandoori rotis.

“Given the strong belief in diversity we Indians share, it’s hardly surprising that the love for certain cuisines and regional fares transcends regional boundaries,” Swiggy said in a press release. The top five dishes ordered across the country on the Swiggy app included Chicken Briyani, Mutton Biryani, Butter Naan, Masala Dosa and Dal Makhani. Another interesting trend was that across India, North Indian cuisine followed by Chinese came out on top as the mood of the nation, scoring high on orders from the North, South, East and West.

Region-wise Butter Naan took the top spot as the most-ordered dish in North India. For the rest of the country, India’s ‘national treasure,’ Chicken Biryani topped the charts as the favourite. Apart from these top ordered foods, several customers in North India also chose to order the simple yet spicy snack of the West, Vada Pav, but Dal Makhani and Roti came out as hot favourites.

Other interesting patterns from the study revealed that East and West India exchanged their traditional food choices, with thousands of Pav Bhaji orders in eastern region of Kolkata and a flurry of orders for Kathi Rolls in Western India. “Overall, comfort food Dal Khichdi was most ordered in the West, whereas Dal Makhani, Masala Dosa and Biryani were favourites of the East,” Swiggy said.

In June this year, Swiggy raised $210 million from Russian billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global, catapulting its valuation to $1.3 billi0n. This round of funding propelled the company to become India’s fastest unicorn. Currently, Swiggy is competes in the food delivery space along with Zomato and Food Panda. Interestingly, Swiggy has achieved the unicorn status in a matter of just 3 years and 10 months.