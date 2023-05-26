scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s Easy Trip Planners Q4 profit jumps on travel demand boost

India’s domestic passenger volumes will grow on increasing air travel penetration, pent-up demand and improved per-capita income, the company said in a statement.

Written by Reuters
India, Easy Trip Planners, Q4 profit
Travel-related spending by consumers post COVID restrictions has been strong and steady, benefitting online travel platforms Easy Trip Planners and rival MakeMyTrip Ltd.

India’s Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates online travel website EaseMyTrip.com, posted a 33.5% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a burgeoning post-pandemic demand for travel.The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 311.5 million rupees ($3.8 million), compared to 233.4 million rupees a year earlier.

Travel-related spending by consumers post COVID restrictions has been strong and steady, benefitting online travel platforms Easy Trip Planners and rival MakeMyTrip Ltd. India’s domestic passenger volumes will grow on increasing air travel penetration, pent-up demand and improved per-capita income, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

The company’s expenses more than doubled in the quarter to 763.7 million, led by a three-fold increase in advertising costs, which took a bite out of its profit.It reported an 83% jump in gross booking revenue (GBR) to 21.43 billion rupees.

Also Read

Consolidated revenue from operations leapt 92% to 1.17 billion rupees, driven by its mainstay air travel bookings segment, which contributed a hefty 95% to the topline.Higher demand for air travel also helped Interglobe Aviation , the operator of India’s top airline IndiGo, to offset rising fuel costs and post profit for the second consecutive quarter.Shares of Easy Trip Planners closed 0.54% up before results.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 19:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market