India’s e-commerce market to hit $32.7 billion this year; growth trails only these 2 countries in A-Pac

Indian e-commerce industry is all set to record the third highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific this year, as more and more young people in the country switch to using smartphones and make online purchases, a report has said. The retail e-commerce sales in India will jump 31 per cent this year to a staggering $32.7 billion, said the report released by market research firm eMarketer.

“That growth rate will trail only China and Indonesia in Asia-Pacific,” the report added. Adding to this, eMarketer said that with increasing internet penetration, India’s e-commerce sector will be worth $71.94 billion by 2022. In comparison, a 2017 Goldman Sachs report says that online retailing sector in China is expected to grow from the current 17 per cent to 25 per cent by 2020.

The report mentions a couple of factors contributing to this growth, with one of them being the expansion of e-commerce market leaders such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall into several new sectors including grocery. Coupled with this, expanding user base of smartphone and internet in India, as well as the country’s growing young population and expanding middle class is adding to the number of digital buyers. “Ecommerce is booming in India thanks to increased internet users and cheaper smartphones,” said Eric Haggstrom, forecasting analyst at eMarketer.

“In tandem with this shift to online and mobile usage, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall have been competing fiercely to claim their share of the Indian market. All three of these companies are making large investments, which include improved logistics and payment systems, as well as offering deep discounts, which will fuel future growth in the market,” said Haggstrom.

EMarketer expects a quarter of India’s population to be digital shoppers in 2018, which will rise to 41.6 per cent by 2022. India’s e-commerce market has more than tripled since 2015, however it still has a long way to go. The report shows that India’s retail ecommerce will make up just 2.9 per cent of total retail sales in 2018, which is still low compared to other developed markets in the region.