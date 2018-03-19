India’s domestic air passenger traffic on the rise, up 24% in February

The total domestic air passenger traffic had risen to 1.14 crore in January. (Reuters)

Domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.07 crore in February 2018 up 24.14 per cent from 86.55 lakh in the corresponding month of 2017, official data showed on Monday. The total domestic air passenger traffic had risen to 1.14 crore in January. Data furnished by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that passenger traffic during the January-February 2018 period grew by 21.80 per cent.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-February 2018 were 222.09 lakh as against 182.34 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 21.80 per cent,” the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.