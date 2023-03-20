India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew to 1.20 cr in Feb 2023: DGCA

India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew 56.82 per cent to 1.20 crore in February over the same month last year, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.

All domestic carriers together had flown a total of 76.96 lakh passengers on local routes in February 2022.

The growth in traffic was led by market leader IndiGo, which flew 67.42 lakh passengers during the previous month, cornering 55.9 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic in February 2023.

Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara, which in the process of merging with Air India, together transported a total of 29.75 lakh domestic air passengers during the month under review.

The total market share of the three entities together was 24.6 per cent during the reporting month, as per DGCA data.

Budget carrier SpiceJet, which is facing multiple headwinds, recorded the highest load factor at 91 per cent in February 2023 while IndiGo delivered the top on-time performance at 88.8 per cent on an average from across four key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, data show.

PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for February was 0.25 per cent, it said.