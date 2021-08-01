India’s crude steel output up 21.4 pc at 9.4 MT in June: Worldsteel

India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association.
India’s crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association. The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.
“The production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 167.9 MT on June 2021, an 11.6 per cent increase compared to June 2020, ” the global industry body said in its latest report. China remained the global leader in the production of steel in June, registering 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 93.9 MT during the month compared to 91.6 MT in the same month last year.
- "Shared logistics can help put MSMEs on recovery path with infra, operational support from large firms"
- Govt doesn't have data on lockdown-hit women-led units reporting decrease in sales revenue: Narayan Rane
- Idea Exchange | Disproportionate energy on tech firms vs govt narrative. The conversation must happen but not framed as a daily debate: Ajit Mohan, MD, Facebook India
Japan’s steel output increased to 8.1 MT from 5.6 MT in June 2020. The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.7 MT in June 2020. While Russia’s output in June was at 6.4 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.4 MT, and Iran 2.5 MT.
Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.4 MT and 3.1 MT of crude steel respectively in June 2021. With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.