India’s crude steel output rises 1.7% to 9.2 MT in July: Report

India’s crude steel output increased by 1.7 per cent to 9.215 million tonne in July 2019, according to World Steel Association’s report. The country had produced 9.059 MT of crude steel during the same month a year ago, the global steel industry body said in its latest report. Global steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the association stood at 156.697 MT in July 2019, registering 1.7 per cent increase over 154.009 MT in July last year, the report said.

China's production for July 2019 was at 85.223 MT, as against 81.180 MT in the year-ago-month.

It said, in July 2019 Japan produced 8.387 MT of the metal as compared to 8.420 MT during same month previous year. South Korea produced 6.041 MT in July 2019, followed by the US 7.514 MT, Brazil 2.449 MT, Turkey 2.925 MT and Ukraine 1.784 MT. World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. It represents steel producers, national and regional industry associations, and research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.