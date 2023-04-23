scorecardresearch
India’s crude steel output grows 4 pc to over 125 MT in FY23

A SteelMint analyst attributed increasing infrastructure activities to higher production and consumption of steel in India.

Written by PTI
Domestic consumption of steel rose by 12.69 per cent to 119.17 MT against 105.75 MT in 2021-22.

India’s crude steel production rose by 4.18 per cent to 125.32 million tonnes (MT) in 2022-23, according to research firm SteelMint. In the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the country produced 120.29 MT of steel, the research firm stated.

The production of finished steel was 121.29 MT, up 6.77 per cent from 113.60 MT a year ago. Domestic consumption of steel rose by 12.69 per cent to 119.17 MT against 105.75 MT in 2021-22.

Also Read: Steelmakers may be mandated to devote part of capacity for green steel manufacturing: Scindia

A SteelMint analyst attributed increasing infrastructure activities to higher production and consumption of steel in India.

Steel exports fell by 50 per cent to 6.72 MT from 13.49 MT a year ago. Imports surged about 29 per cent to 6.02 MT in FY23 from 4.67 MT in 2021-22. The production of pig iron was at 5.85 MT in FY23, down 6.53 per cent from 6.26 MT in the preceding year.

First published on: 23-04-2023 at 11:43 IST

