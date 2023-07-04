India’s coal production up 8.4% to reach 222.93 million tonnes in Q1FY24

India’s overall coal production surged by 8.4 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24 to reach 222.93 million tonne (MT) as against 205.65 MT in the first quarter of FY 2022-23, said the Ministry of Coal in a statement. Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 9.85 per cent with production reaching 175.35 MT in FY 2023-24 in comparison to 159.63 MT during the same period last year. Captive mines /others too attained a growth of 4.74 per cent touching 30.48 MT in FY 2023-24 as against 29.10 MT in FY 2022-23. “These accomplishments have contributed to the overall positive momentum in the sector,” the ministry said.

Simultaneously, cumulative coal dispatch has shown an upward trend, reaching 239.69 MT (Provisional) in the first quarter of FY 2023-24, up 6.97 per cent as against 224.08 MT during the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, Coal India registered 186.21 MT production in Q1 of FY 2023-24 as compared to 176.81 MT in Q1 of FY 2022-23 with a growth of 5.32 per cent. At the same time, SCCL, and captive/others have recorded 18.07 MT and 35.41 MT during the first quarter of the fiscal year as compared to 17.30 MT and 29.97 MT during the first quarter of FY 2022-23, with a growth of 4.45 per cent and 18.16 per cent respectively. “These figures highlight the efficiency of the coal supply chain in ensuring smooth distribution across the country,” it said.

The ministry further stated that the upturn in offtake has resulted in a 37.62 per cent on-year increase in the country’s coal stock position. The total coal stock as on 30th June 2023 was at 107.15 MT (provisional) in comparison to 77.86 MT as on 30th June 2022, indicating continued efforts to meet rising demand of coal.

“The sustained efforts of the Ministry of Coal towards enhancing coal production and ensuring seamless dispatch underscores India’s persistence in meeting its energy demands and fostering continuous economic growth,” the ministry added.