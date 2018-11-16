India’s coal output rises 10.4% to 370 MT in April-October

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 4:44 PM

India's coal production rose from 565.77 MT in 2013-14 to 676.48 MT in 2017-18, an increase of 110.71 MT. Between 2009-10 and 2013-14, there was an increase of 33.73 MT in coal output.

As on November 12, coal output of Coal India was 326.63 MT with a growth rate of 9.6%.

The country’s coal output increased by 10.4 per cent to 370.3 million tonnes (MT) in the April-October period of the current financial year. India’s coal output was at 335.2 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to official data. In the current financial year, all-India coal production up to October 2018 has grown by 10.4 per cent and that by Coal India (CIL), by 10.1 per cent, the data showed.

The country’s coal production increased from 565.77 MT in 2013-14 to 676.48 MT in 2017-18, an increase of 110.71 MT.
Between 2009-10 and 2013-14, there was an increase of 33.73 MT in coal output. As on November 12, coal output of CIL was 326.63 MT with a growth rate of 9.6 per cent, the data said.

In the current fiscal, the all-India coal dispatch up to October has increased by 8.3 per cent and that by CIL, by 7.4 per cent, it said. NITI Aayog has estimated coal demand of 991.35 MT in the ongoing fiscal which also includes import. Out of this demand of 991.35 MT, the demand by the power sector is estimated at 760.66 MT and the non-power sector at 230.69 MT.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, had earlier said that it was optimistic about a production target of 652 MT for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India’s coal output rises 10.4% to 370 MT in April-October
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition