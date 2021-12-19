  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s coal import declines 27% to 16 mn tonnes in October

“India’s coal and coke imports in October 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 26.8 per cent over October 2020,” it said.

Written By PTI
india coal import
Of the total import in October 2021, non-coking coal was at 9.47 MT, against 14.46 MT imported in October last year.

India’s coal import registered a decline of 26.8 per cent to 15.75 million tonnes (MT) in October over the same month a year ago. The country had imported 21.50 MT of coal in October 2020, according to data compiled by mjunction services. “India’s coal and coke imports in October 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have decreased by 26.8 per cent over October 2020,” it said. mjunction — a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL — is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. However, coal import in October was up 6 per cent as compared to 14.85 MT imported during September 2021, the data show.

Of the total import in October 2021, non-coking coal was at 9.47 MT, against 14.46 MT imported in October last year. Coking coal import was at 4.05 MT, lower than 4.92 MT imported in October 2020.

During the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal, total coal import stood at 123.09 MT, about 5.4 per cent higher than 116.81 MT in the year-ago period.

During the April-October period, non-coking coal import was at 79.54 MT, slightly higher than 77.67 MT imported during April-October of the pervious fiscal. Coking coal import was at 30.51 MT, against 23.89 MT imported during the year-ago period.

Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO, mjunction, said, “While there was strong demand for coal from the power sector during the festive season, firm prices in the seaborne market restricted import volumes. Going forward, improved domestic supply in the coming months is likely to keep import demand low.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Tata Realty may look at launching REIT after 2-3 yrs; expanding commercial properties portfoliotata realty