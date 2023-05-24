scorecardresearch
India’s Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit doubles on lower expenses, one-time gain

The company said it had earmarked 170 million rupees as losses related to maintaining property, plant and equipments during the pandemic.

Written by Reuters
Demand for housing in India rose by leaps and bounds despite a 250-basis point rise in lending rates for the full year.

India’s Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, aided by lower expenses and a one-time gain in reversing impairment losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The real estate developer’s consolidated net profit rose to 692.5 million rupees ($8.47 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 324.7 million rupees a year earlier. The company said it had earmarked 170 million rupees as losses related to maintaining property, plant and equipments during the pandemic.

After a revised projection, it had recovered the full impairment amount. Last year, the Bengaluru-based company had incurred a one-time cost of 199.6 million rupees. The company’s revenue from operations fell 10.5% to 8.43 billion rupees, hurt by a 23.4% slide in sales in the real estate segment. Still, Brigade’s total expenses fell about 12% due to reduced inventories from its stock of flats and projects under progress.

WHY IT MATTERS

Demand for housing in India rose by leaps and bounds despite a 250-basis point rise in lending rates for the full year. Real estate consulting firm Anarock said sales in the country’s top seven cities grew 14% year-on-year during the reported quarter due to a rising desire for home ownership. Yet factors like inflation, potential rise in interest rates and corporate layoffs could weigh on growth in the next two quarters, the firm added.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 17:55 IST

