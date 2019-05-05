India’s biggest drugmaker lured by China’s war on healthcare

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is scouting for a partner in China to help it win a larger piece of the world\u2019s second-largest drug market, where the government is on a mission to drive down healthcare costs. With recovery underway in its U.S. business, Sun Pharma\u2019s billionaire founder Dilip Shanghvi is honing in on China and believes market watchers are underestimating the potential there for India\u2019s largest drugmaker. \u201cThere is a big opportunity for us,\u201d Shanghvi said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in Mumbai on Thursday. \u201cThat would create a significant new revenue stream, which is not factored in our valuation when analysts look at it.\u201d China has rolled out an ambitious multi-city bulk procurement program that\u2019s driving down prices and providing an opening for Indian manufacturers like Sun Pharma to compete. It\u2019s importing more drugs, reimbursing more and speeding up approvals of new medicines to ensure they reach patients faster. The policy push comes as many generic drugmakers are still reeling from a brutal price war in the world\u2019s biggest drug market, the U.S. While Sun Pharma\u2019s Indian rivals, like Dr. Reddy\u2019s Laboratories Ltd. and Cipla Ltd., are already expanding in the Asian nation, Shanghvi has mostly kept mum about his plans there. Scaling Up India\u2019s top drugmaker will start scaling up its China business in six to nine months, according to Shanghvi. The unit will contribute \u201csome percentage\u201d to Sun\u2019s $4 billion of overall sales within three years from almost nothing right now, he added. The $160 billion Chinese drug market \u201cis now a focus for Indian generics\u201d as U.S.-approved drugs are cleared faster, Jefferies analyst Piyush Nahar wrote in a Feb. 27 note. \u201cWhile the reforms make China an attractive market, ramp-up and profitability will have significant challenges,\u201d Nahar wrote. \u201cUnlike U.S., distribution is important in China and will need a local partner and higher spend.\u201d Analysts are split on the prospects of Sun Pharma\u2019s stock, which has lagged the rise in the S&P BSE Sensex this year. In the last four years, it has plummeted nearly 52 percent compared to the Sensex\u2019s 42 percent climb. Sun Pharma\u2019s large portfolio of U.S.-approved products should help the drugmaker ramp up its China business with little investment, Shanghvi said. \u201cWe see enormous interest in China for products that we have global rights for,\u201d Shanghvi said, adding that the company \u201cwould be comfortable making significant financial commitments,\u201d in the Asian nation longer term.