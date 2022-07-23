India’s battery storage potential to be 600 GWh by 2030: Niti Aayog

India may have a battery storage potential of 600-gigawatt hour (GWh) by 2030, and demand for electric vehicles, stationary storage and consumer electronics will mainly drive the adoption of battery storage, a Niti Aayog re- port has said. “Based on our analysis, the total cumulative potential for battery storage in India will be 600GWh by 2030 considering a base case scenario and with segments like EVs and consumer electronics projected to be major demand drivers for the adoption of battery storage in India,” the report noted.

It said the current deployment of lithium-ion batteries in India is dominated by consumer electronics comprising smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets.

It is expected to grow with the digitalisation of platforms and the integration of technology in day-to-day life. “In India, segments like EVs, stationary storage and consumer electronics are projected to be major demand drivers for the adoption of battery storage,” saidthereporttitled‘Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse andRecyclingMarketinIndia’.