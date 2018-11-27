IndiaRF invests $156 million in Archean marine chemical business

Archean Chemical Industries is the largest producer and exporter of industrial salt and bromine in India.

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit, on Monday announced a $156-million investment in the marine chemicals business of Chennai-based Archean Group. The Archean Group will use the funds to refinance its existing debt, towards capital investment to optimise the plant’s output across product lines, and provide working capital to enable the business to grow its market share in India and across key export markets such as Japan, China, the West Asia and Europe.

Archean Chemical Industries is the largest producer and exporter of industrial salt and bromine in India. In addition, the company manufactures sulphate of potash, a high-end fertiliser. Archean Group, a privately-held business conglomerate, has diversified business interests across sectors including industrial salt, industrial chemicals & fertilisers, mining & minerals and granites.

According to a statement by IndiaRF, the partnership with Archean Group is strategic and long term. Towards this, IndiaRF has invested through debt and equity, and offered repayment terms such as that initial years’ cash flows are re-invested into growing the business, and capital is to be returned once the turnaround is fully implemented. As part of this partnership, IndiaRF will be actively engaged with Archean’s management team in implementing the turnaround plan, it said.

Shantanu Nalavadi, MD of IndiaRF, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Archean Group, which reiterates our robust outlook on the marine chemicals business. This, coupled with the company’s globally competitive position, will facilitate IndiaRF to work closely with the promoters and the management team to steer the company towards an accelerated expansion, growth and profitability path.”

The management team and promoters of the Archean Group said, “We are delighted to have a strong partner in IndiaRF, and hope to best leverage the combined strengths of the Piramal Group and Bain Capital Credit, as we strive towards achieving our ambitious growth targets.”

IndiaRF invests capital in the form of both debt and equity in distress to control situations in the Indian market. IndiaRF looks to invest in businesses that require balance sheet restructuring, and engaging with companies that have fundamentally strong growth prospects linked to infrastructure and consumption needs of India and competitive on cost and quality in the export markets. IndiaRF is focused on all sectors other than real estate as an asset class.