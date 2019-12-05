Indians will soon spend more time on phone screens than Americans

While entertainment is the most time-consuming segment currently, it will remain the top area for mobile users to spend their time in 2024 as well. ( Image: PTI)

Indians will soon surpass US citizens in spending more time on their mobile phones, a report said. “Catching up with technologically advanced markets like China and the US, Indian users are set to top the time spent on mobiles very soon,” PGA Labs, Unit of Praxis Global Alliance, said in a recent report. In fact, from 150 minutes per day in FY16, the average time spent on mobile phones will increase to 255 minutes per day in FY24, the report added. On the other hand, an average Chinese citizen spends 350 minutes a day currently.

Data boom brought in 2016 coupled with easier availability of smartphones has made Indians more tech-savvy and mobile dependent. The same has also given a boost to not only segments such as mobile entertainment but also to media and broadcast, the report said. While entertainment is the most time-consuming segment currently, it will remain the top area for mobile users to spend their time in 2024 as well, according to the report. Other top interest areas include news, social media, searching and browsing, messaging and gaming. On average, mobile users are expected to spend one and a half hours more on their mobile phones for entertainment purpose by FY2024.

In videos, news is the king

For those who use their mobile phones for watching videos, most of the content is consumed in the news related category followed by music and comic videos, according to the report. 15% of the sample size said that about two-thirds of their day goes in watching news content while 34% said that they watch news content often. Among other categories, TV shows and movies; sports videos, educational videos, entertainment apps such as TikTok also consume most of the video time. “India has always been a consumption-driven economy, with a resilient retail sector. With both, the number of middle-class consumers and their spending per capita continuing to rise, the sector looks bright,” the report said.