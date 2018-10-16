Indians turn smarter! ONLY 68% people hit by tech support scams in 2018; check how many got hit earlier

Globally, three out of five people experienced one tech support scams in the past year, while one in five losing money due to these scams. (Reuters)

Indian have become smarter when it comes to technology support scams as only 68% of Indian internet users were affected this year by these frauds compared with 80% in 2016, according to a survey by Microsoft. New Zealanders topped the list with most targeted in the world by these frauds.

These technology support scams have evolved over the time from cold calls to fake online pop-up ads and fraudulent sites, affecting every almost internet user. Globally, three out of five people experienced one tech support scams in the past year, while one in five losing money due to these scams, showed the survey titled as ‘Tech Support Scam Survey 2018′ released by the digital crime unit of Microsoft.

However, more than monetary losses, people reported higher stress levels while dealing with such frauds.

In India, distrust about the potential frauds and heightened scepticism helped to avoid these scams. Males and millennials had the highest exposure to these frauds.

“They were more likely to lose money, engaged in riskier online behaviour such as visiting torrent sites, have a greater familiarity with technology companies than older generations and were potentially hurt by overconfidence in their device and web expertise,” it noted

The number of people that encountered such scams seems to be lower this year in India as nearly 40% of Indians continued with the scams as compared with 54% in 2016, while 28% people ignored as against 26 % in 2016. About 14% lost the money to such scams compared with 22% in 2016, the survey showed.

Also, the number of people who went through a severe to moderate stress after experiencing such scams was at 84%. About three-quarters of people who faced such scams lost their trust in software and technology firms’ ability to protect them from these kinds of frauds, it added.

Microsoft conducted the survey on 16,048 internet adult users (equally divided between females and males) in 16 countries (1000 per country) across the world, as against in 12 countries in 2016.