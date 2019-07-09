Indians more loyal to brands that use e-mails, apps, chatbots, AI; here’s what they don’t like

In adapting to digital channels of the customer service, Indian customers lead their global counterparts.

Indian customers are more loyal to brands that use digital tools as a primary channel of customer engagement, even as customer service is getting more oriented towards using digital channels, a survey said. In adapting to digital channels of the customer service, Indian customers lead their global counterparts. Verint Systems, a customer engagement company, said in its 2019 research report. 70 per cent of the Indian customers are more loyal to brands that make use of digital tools such as e-mail, apps, chatbots and AI. However, the Indian customers want the human interface to be integral to customer service by 2030, it added.

With significant decline in long-term customer loyalty in the last twelve months, the organisations must work upon customer service in this disruptive digital environment age, the report also said. The rising customer expectations are emboldening organisations to adopt an ‘always-on’ approach to service and work, it added. While long-term loyalty is seeing a fall, short-term customer loyalty is on the rise, it also said.

Use of chatbots

The survey shows that the Indians prefer customer service making use of chatbots for addressing the queries. Even as they feel digital channels offer better customer service, the Indian customers are less likely to engage with brands that plan to replace humans with digital alternatives like chatbots and AI.

“Organisations need to think Customer Experience (CX) first as they build their digital transformation blue-print. Capturing holistic customer journey will earn organisations long term customer loyalty. Dependence of customers on self-serve channels for simple tasks would naturally require the human channel to be strengthened for more sophisticated roles and tasks,” Anil Chawla, MD Customer Engagement Services, Verint said.

With the Indian customers showing more confidence in the use of digital tools, it’s time to smarter chatbots from simple FAQ chatbots to AI backed conversational chatbots for key industry verticals, he added.