Indians among global corporate venturing powerlist 2020

The fund invests in technology companies across Seed to Series A financing rounds.

Samsung Catalyst Fund’s Shankar Chandran, SoftBank Vision Fund’s Rajeev Misra, Nagraj Kashyap of M12, Citi Ventures’ Arvind Purushotham and Girish Nadkarni, president, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures are the Indians who feature among the top 25 of the global corporate venturing (GCV) powerlist 2020 released on Thursday.

The list that mentions 100 corporate venture leaders also includes Kitty Agarwal, partner at Info Edge Ventures. She’s one of the few women and possibly at 30 years of age one of the youngest on the list. Managed by Noida-based Info Edge, the early stage corporate venture capital vehicle was launched earlier this year.

Among the top 10 leaders, Prosus Ventures’ Larry Illg finds a mention. Prosus is an investor in Indian companies like Swiggy, having led the firm’s $1 billion funding round in December 2018.

“The pandemic didn’t change the rules – agility and creativity are more crucial than ever. Instead, it has created a crucible where some technologies will flourish, and it’s our job to decipher which those are,” said Young Sohn, GCV Leadership Society’s chair- man and Samsung Electronics’ corporate president and chief strategy officer.