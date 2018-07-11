Indian startup UrbanStack among three to sign MoUs with Amaravati developers

Singapore startups, ECOSOFTT and SpaceAge Labs, also signed the MoUs with the APCRDA.

An Indian company is among three startups that have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government, to offer solutions for the development of Amaravati, the state’s new capital. UrbanStack is among the winners of the Amaravati Pitch Competition, results of which were announced by the Singapore and Andhra Pradesh governments at the World Cities Summit 2018 here.

The startup is an integrated data sharing platform that collects urban movement data for early intervention and policy making with the mobility patterns that emerge, said the Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement yesterday. Singapore startups, ECOSOFTT and SpaceAge Labs, also signed the MoUs with the APCRDA.

The Amaravati Pitch Competition allows startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to pitch innovative solutions to create liveable and sustainable 21st century cities. The competition is one of the initiatives under the Innovation Corridor which was established by the Singapore and Andhra Pradesh governments to discover, pilot and scale innovative urban solutions in the development of Amaravati city.

Through this, the Andhra Pradesh government will have wider access to urban solutions from Singapore and around the world, the MTI said. Singapore companies will also have the opportunity to pilot and scale their solutions for use in Amravati, it added. “Both the Governments of Singapore and Andhra Pradesh look forward to more of such innovative solutions through future collaborations,” said the Ministry.

The Innovation Corridor has helped startups and SMEs gain greater access to resources and linked them to governments and educational institutions, thereby growing the startup ecosystem, said the MTI. The MTI is part of the group of public and private sectors’ advisors and consultants which have done masterplan for Amaravati development.