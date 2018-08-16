Indian start-up SigTuple selected for Google Demo Day Asia final

SigTuple creates Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions to automate healthcare screening.

Bengaluru-based health technology start-up SigTuple has been selected among the top 10 finalists to participate in Google’s Demo Day Asia, scheduled to take place in Shanghai in September.

It has built intelligent screening solutions to aid diagnosis through AI-powered analysis of visual medical data.

The start-up also has an AI platform called Manthana, which helps analyze visual medical data efficiently.

Manthana has enabled the company to work on five high-volume screening processes — analysis of peripheral blood smears, urine microscopy, semen, fundus and OCT scans and chest X-rays.

“Out of the 305 qualifying applications, the 10 finalists will take the final stage at Demo Day Asia,” said Michael Kim, Partnerships Manager, Google for Entrepreneurs, in a blog post on Wednesday.

Another start-up in the top 10 is Marham from Pakistan. It is a healthcare platform that helps people search, book appointments, and consult with doctors online.

“The start-ups that impress could come home with funding from investors and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud Platform credits,” read the blog post.