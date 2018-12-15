Indian security agencies instructed to reject every offer I made: Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya is in London and is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs. 9,000 crore. (Reuters file photo)

India seems more focused on getting him to the country, than recovering money, said fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya in an interview to NDTV over email. Vijay Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore in loans to his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya also spoke about his extradition ruling and repayment of public money in the interview.

On December 10, 2018, the Westminster Magistrate’s court in the UK had ordered Mallya to be extradited to India to face fraud investigations.

Mallya told NDTV that appeal options against the court order are also being considered.

Questioned as to why he has made a settlement offer now and not earlier, Mallya replied that he had been making such offers since 2016 before the Supreme Court.

Mallya termed Indian agencies’ investigation proceedings as “the bizarre extent to which the Indian government agencies can hound a person.”

He further alleged that banks were ‘instructed’ to reject every offer he made, adding that he had filed his settlement offer with the Karnataka High Court.

The businessman further said that he never fled India as his primary base was always in the UK. Mallya told NDTV that he has been an NRI since 1988 and was granted permanent residency in the United Kingdom since 1992.

The embattled businessman has been claiming innocence in the matter for long. In a recent tweet, Mallya had said that being held guarantor is not fraud.

“I did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure. Being held as guarantor is not fraud,” he had said in a Twitter post recently.