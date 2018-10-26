Indian Mobile Congress: Ambani outlines potential, Birla and Mittal rue financial health of telecom sector

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman KM Birla and Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal attend the India Mobile Congress 2018, in New Delhi on Thursday

The second edition of the India Mobile Congress, which began on Thursday, saw the heads of the country’s three biggest telecom operators share their vision for the sector which is going through a turmoil financially. While Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, the main rival to the incumbents and biggest disruptor, outlined the potential India has to grow in the space of telecom; Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, which is fighting the hardest to retain its leadership position in the market, focused on the financial health of the sector and how the government can come forward and help by reducing the levies it imposes to maximise its revenues in contravention of the philosophy behind the telecom policy. Representing the third major player, Vodafone Idea, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla largely shared Mittal’s concerns.

Despite some differences, there was agreement on the issue that India has the potential to create a world-class digital infrastructure. Ambani in his speech noted India’s trailblazing feat of reaching the top of the global mobile broadband consumption rankings from a lowly 155th in less than two years. He termed the transition from 2G/3G to 4G as the fastest globally. “By 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country and ready for 5G ahead of others. Every phone in India will be a 4G-enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity,” he said.

Pinning his hopes on the rapid digital transformation, which he said has the ability to transform rural India, Ambani said in the past eight months alone around 50 million villagers got affordable smartphones. “For most of them it is not only their pehla phone, but also their pehla radio and music player, pehla TV, pehla camera and pehla internet in their lives. Imagine what this 5-in-1 means for the aspirational explosion in India,” he noted.

He said new technologies like AI and IoT can transform India’s digital landscape and the combination of connectivity with affordability, which is unparalleled in the world, will ensure that the country will lead the fourth industrial revolution.

On his part, Sunil Mittal said the current industry structure of three large private operators and a government-owned operator is the “right structure”, even though many operators had to go through significant amount of pain and job losses with nearly $50 billion being written off to achieve this. Mittal applauded the National Digital Communications Policy, which he said captures critical issues like doing away with dual taxation, accelerating mergers and acquisitions and reducing litigation.

He, however, rued the high taxes and levies, much like the tobacco sector, which plagues the telecom sector. “In India, for every Rs 100 that mobile operators earn, nearly Rs 37 goes towards one form of levy or the other. I cannot see how this contradiction can exist, where on one hand we have PM’s vision of digitally-enabled India which requires tremendous amount of investment, and on the other hand, we keep spectrum prices and licence fees very high and of course GST at 18% which is almost at the highest tax bracket,” he added.

“There is an overarching objective of the earlier national telecom policy and now also enshrined in the NDCP that revenue maximisation is not the objective. Then the question is why the industry and department of telecom are involved in hundreds of litigations around only one objective of revenue maximisation,” Mittal said.

Birla shared Mittal’s views on consolidation in the sector stating that there is no need to have too many operators in a capital-heavy industry.

He said that to ensure a faster expansion of digital infrastructure, there is a need for norms where fibre is treated as a national asset and is available at regulated prices. “Before we move to the 5G area, a lot needs to be done in leveraging current technology and investment to the fullest,” he added.

On the merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, Birla said that it was done to create a strong telecom entity. “Idea’s strength in rural areas and Vodafone’s in urban compliments each other,” Birla noted.