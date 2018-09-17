Indian IT firm HCL completes 30 years in US

The company has expanded delivery centres from Cary, North Carolina, in 2008, to Frisco, Texas; Redmond, Washington; Jackson, Michigan; and Rochester, New York.

Indian IT firm HCL Technologies said Monday that its US arm HCL America has completed 30 years which now employees 15,000 employees.

“HCL America opened its first office in Silicon Valley in 1989, recognising the United States as a market filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and unique talent. Over the last 30 years, HCL has partnered with forward-looking American companies to solve a wide array of technology challenges and create new business opportunities and thousands of jobs,” the company said in a statement.

The company has expanded delivery centres from Cary, North Carolina, in 2008, to Frisco, Texas; Redmond, Washington; Jackson, Michigan; and Rochester, New York.