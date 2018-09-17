​​​
  3. Indian IT firm HCL completes 30 years in US

Indian IT firm HCL completes 30 years in US

Indian IT firm HCL Technologies said Monday that its US arm HCL America has completed 30 years which now employees 15,000 employees.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 12:01 AM
The company has expanded delivery centres from Cary, North Carolina, in 2008, to Frisco, Texas; Redmond, Washington; Jackson, Michigan; and Rochester, New York.

Indian IT firm HCL Technologies said Monday that its US arm HCL America has completed 30 years which now employees 15,000 employees.

“HCL America opened its first office in Silicon Valley in 1989, recognising the United States as a market filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and unique talent. Over the last 30 years, HCL has partnered with forward-looking American companies to solve a wide array of technology challenges and create new business opportunities and thousands of jobs,” the company said in a statement.

The company has expanded delivery centres from Cary, North Carolina, in 2008, to Frisco, Texas; Redmond, Washington; Jackson, Michigan; and Rochester, New York.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top