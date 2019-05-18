Indian Hotels, Singapore’s GIC to invest $600 million in India

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 3:06:02 AM

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has signed a strategic partnership with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, for an investment framework of about $600 million over a period of three years from the date of signing.

The mandate is to acquire fully-operational hotels which will also include distressed or underperforming hotels that can be turned around banking on IHCL's experience and capabilities, the firm said.



The capital platform will be used to acquire fully-operational hotels, mainly in the luxury, upper upscale and upscale segments in India. The mandate is to acquire fully-operational hotels which will also include distressed or underperforming hotels that can be turned around banking on IHCL’s experience and capabilities, the firm said.

“This platform allows IHCL to pursue acquisitions in an asset light format, with the equity contribution from IHCL at 30% and the balance contributed by GIC, over a period of three years,” IHCL indicated in an exchange release.

The acquisitions are likely to be housed in a separate special purpose vehicle (SPV) with its own funding. The hotels acquired within the framework will be managed by IHCL under its marquee brands and the framework will complement IHCL’s current growth aspirations via management contracts.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL, said the collaboration is in line with Aspiration 2022 and the firm’s vision to scale up and create greater enterprise value. “Through this platform, we expect to acquire strategic and marquee assets that need new ownership, branding and positioning,” he stated.

IHCL and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that include Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger. Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel — The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai in 1903. IHCL operates 179 hotels including 30 under development globally across four continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations.

Kok Sun Lee, chief investment officer of GIC Real Estate, said as a long-term investor, the group is confident in the outlook of India’s hospitality sector. “We look forward to working closely with established partners such as IHCL to pursue attractive opportunities and capture the sector’s growth potential,” he said.

GIC is a sovereign wealth fund established by the Government of Singapore in 1981 to manage Singapore’s foreign reserves. GIC is a global long-term investor with well over $ 100 billion in assets in over 40 countries worldwide.

