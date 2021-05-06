  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian grape brandy Paul John XO awarded in the UK


May 6, 2021 12:15 AM

The first venture into the premium brandy segment from the makers of Paul John Whisky, XO is available across select countries including the US, UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland and India.

Indian grape brandy Paul John XO has received ‘gold’ at the prestigious World Brandy Awards 2021 hosted in the United Kingdom, John Distilleries said on Wednesday.

“The appreciation of our single malts had led me to consider venturing into premium brandy, and through research, we discovered Indian grapes such as the Bangalore Purple and Ugni Blanc proffered the rare and exotic flavour profile perfect for an XO. We chose to use medium toasted new French limousine oak barrels for Paul John XO to ensure that the experienced palate would feel comfortable with the XO and yet be able to enjoy the exclusive tropical richness,” Paul P John, chairman of John Distilleries, said.

