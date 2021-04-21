Indian Gas Exchange commences gas trade from 2 new hubs in Maharashtra

Since launch in June 2008, the Indian Gas Exchange has successfully built a robust ecosystem with over 500 registered clients. (Reuters file photo)

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) on Wednesday said it has commenced gas trade from two new hubs at Dabhol and Jaigarh in Maharashtra. Currently, IGX operates three gas hubs – Dahej and Hazira in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.

The introduction of the two new hubs in Maharashtra will allow the exchange to operate from five physical gas hubs. “IGX, India’s first authorised nationwide delivery-based Gas Exchange, is pleased to commence the gas trade from the two new physical hubs – Dabhol and Jaigarh located in Maharashtra apropos receipt of the requisite approvals from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB),” a statement said.

All the existing contracts offered by IGX –Monthly, Fortnightly, Weekday, Weekly and Daily –will be made available at the new gas hubs with effect from April 20, 2021. The move is aimed at increasing the availability of natural gas from additional sources on the exchange platform for the benefit of end-consumers.

The Dabhol terminal is owned by GAIL (India) and has an operational capacity of 5 MMTPA. The exit point of the terminal has been declared as the Dabhol Hub. The terminal’s current supplies are largely to the Western and Southern states through two pipelines – Dabhol-Uran-Dahej-Panvel Pipeline(DUDPL) and Dabhol-Bengaluru Pipeline, connecting the terminal to the National Gas Grid. Energy through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Concessions Pvt Ltd will shortly commence operations of India’s first Floating Storage and Re-Gasification Unit based LNG terminal project at the Jaigarh Port.

The Jaigarh Gas Hub is at the interconnection point of the tie-in connectivity Jaigarh-Dabhol pipeline to DUDPL located in Dabhol. Despite being closer to each other, the two new gas hubs would operate independently which will help avoid layering up of the transportation tariff. Additionally, with the implementation of unified tariff, the customers will be able to avoid multiple tariffs for transportation of gas, further adding to gas-to-gas competition in the country.

Darshan Hiranandani, MD & CEO, H-Energy said: “H-Energy is committed to this platform and shall ensure volumes are always available for the benefit of customers. Jaigarh LNG terminal in conjunction with IGX will herald a new era for India’s gas consumers,” Rajesh K Mediratta, Chief Business Officer, IGX said the gas buyers connected to National Grid will now have an option to purchase gas from additional hubs apart from the currently operating hubs in Dahej, Hazira and KG Basin.

“We will receive RLNG from Jaigarh hub, which will bring spot LNG and will benefit the end buyers. This development besides our initiatives such as introduction of open auction matching as well as other market friendly features of our trading systems will enhance customer experience and competition. “We continue to work pro-actively in collaboration with stakeholders to develop the gas markets ecosystem in the country,” Mediratta said.

RLNG stands for re-gasified liquified natural gas. More recently, IGX introduced open auction mechanism on its platform allowing buyers to compare gas prices across the hubs, enabling them make bidding decision basis the most competitive gas price for the required duration.

The Continuous Trading methodology has also been introduced in daily contracts that facilitates immediate trading for short duration contracts. Since launch in June 2008, the Exchange has successfully built a robust ecosystem with over 500 registered clients and 16 members and has cumulatively traded 2,36,300 MMBTU volume of gas already.