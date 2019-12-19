Indian developer to revamp London office space into luxury hotel; to have 200 rooms, top floor bar

The Indian construction, real estate development and hospitality company now plans to turn the office space and retail building into a hotel. (Representative Image)

A subsidiary of realty developer ABIL Infraprojects has bagged rights for the construction of a luxury 200-bedroom hotel in London. Flora Developments, a subsidiary of ABIL, had acquired the site for more than £90m from Blackrock UK Property Fund in April last year. The Indian construction, real estate development and hospitality company now plans to turn the office space and retail building, which is located at Trafalgar Square in Central London, into a hotel, Radius Data Exchange reported. The company has got a nod from Westminster City Council for the construction of the hotel. The hotel will be ABIL group’s first venture in overseas business.

200-bedroom hotel

Designed by Squire & Partners, the new hotel is expected to have around 200 new hotel bedrooms and will be built in 156,184 sq ft space. The hotel will also have a ground-floor restaurant and top-floor bar. Along with this, the proposed hotel will also have small function rooms at basement level with a capacity of up to 300.

Flora Developments, which is a subsidiary of ABIL Infraprojects, has the rights to the site. The Pune based real estate developer had purchased it for around Rs 870 crore (97 million British pounds) and had then expressed plans to reconstruct the Central London’s property into a world-class luxury hotel. “We intend to build a world-class luxury hotel of about 200 plus rooms and would soon begin the discussions with leading hotel management companies for the brand tie-up,” Amit Bhosale, Managing Director, ABIL had said in 2018, Financial Express reported. “We hope to start the construction of the new hotel at this place by mid next year,” Bhosale had added.

Speaking upon why the ABIL group chose the location, Amit Bhosale had earlier said that “Good opportunities for the hospitality sector and our comfort with the city of London made us choose it over any other city in the world for our first overseas project.” ABIL group is famous for four luxury hotels in the country namely St Regis Mumbai, W Goa, Westin Pune and Le Meridian Nagpur. These hotels collectively have close to 1,000 hotel rooms. ABIL Group was founded in 1979 and is also involved in the construction of several infrastructure projects in the country such as highways, bridges, tunnels, canals and dams.