Indian-born Chandrika Tandon adds another feather in her cap after Grammy nomination, wins this award

Chandrika Tandon is a banker and a musician. She is also a Grammy-nominated artist. Now she has become the winner of this prestigious award. (Image: Youtube grab)

Chandrika Tandon is a banker and a musician. She is also a Grammy-nominated artist. Now she has become the winner of the prestigious Horatio Alger Award. Tandon, who was born in Chennai, fought her way through to not only become one of the distinguished businesswoman in the United States but also a musician.

“Though she dreamt of making music her life’s work, she was discouraged, as it was not considered a respectable profession at the time. Ms. Tandon instead pursued business, not knowing that music would find her again later in life,” Horatio Alger Association said in a statement. Horatio Alger Award is given to those American citizens who overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success.

Chairperson of Tandon Capital Associates, Tandon, studied business and went to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Tandon is PepsiCo Chairperson Indra Nooyi’s sister.

Tandon went on hunger strikes to get her family to allow her to attend college and business school. At the age of 24, she migrated to the United States, where she became the first Indian woman to be hired by McKinsey and Company without American education. She also became the first Indian-American woman to be elected partner at McKinsey and Company

“In 1990, she risked her life savings to found Tandon Capital Associates, a financial advisory company, restructuring preeminent financial institutions worldwide, and creating billions of dollars of market cap,” Horatio Alger Association added.

But little did she know that she will find music again. With her first pay-check, she brought Martin Guitar and started playing music. Later, when she became a partner at the company, it helped her expand her skills as a musician as she would travel and seek to learn local music from other countries.

Trained in Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western Traditions, Tandon released Soul Call which not only topped world’s music chart but also won her Grammy nomination. The long list of Tandon’s achievement does not end here; she is also vice-chairman of the board of trustees at the New York University and also serves on the Boards of the NYU Stern School of Business.