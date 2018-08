The amount comprises Rs 3.01 crore collective contribution by the Indian Bank employees and Rs 1 crore from the bank

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has donated Rs 4 crore to flood-hit Kerala. Indian Bank’s executive director AS Rajeev handed over Rs 4.01 crore to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards the Kerela CM’s Distress Relief Fund. The amount comprises Rs 3.01 crore collective contribution by the Indian Bank employees and Rs 1 crore from the bank, according to a bank statement.