Indian-Americans seek Air India service from Atlanta to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland

Indian-Americans seek Air India service from Atlanta

Indian-Americans have urged the Union Government to start Air India service from Atlanta in the US so as to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland. Air India currently has direct flights from Newark, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Direct flights between Atlanta and Indian cities will make it more convenient for passengers travelling to India from the Southeast US region, Georgia chapter of Federation of Indian American Associations said in a memorandum to the Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (rtd) V K Singh during his recent visit.

Dr. Vasudev Patel, president of FIA Georgia, said the minister promised to assist the community in establishing direct flights through India’s state carrier. “He said this is a very good suggestion and felt that the Atlanta region certainly deserves this type of service. He promised to work on it with us,” he said. A direct flight between Indian cities and Atlanta will make it more affordable for passengers travelling from this region, he said. The Federation of Indian-American Associations of Georgia is an Atlanta based organisation representing the nearly 200,000 Indian immigrants in the state of Georgia.