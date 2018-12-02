Indian-Americans seek Air India service from Atlanta to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 10:32 AM

Indian-Americans have urged the Union Government to start Air India service from Atlanta in the US so as to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland.

Indian-Americans seek Air India service from Atlanta

Indian-Americans have urged the Union Government to start Air India service from Atlanta in the US so as to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland. Air India currently has direct flights from Newark, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Direct flights between Atlanta and Indian cities will make it more convenient for passengers travelling to India from the Southeast US region, Georgia chapter of Federation of Indian American Associations said in a memorandum to the Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (rtd) V K Singh during his recent visit.

READ ALSO | Trump to tweak H1B norms: Visas only for most-skilled, highest-paid

Dr. Vasudev Patel, president of FIA Georgia, said the minister promised to assist the community in establishing direct flights through India’s state carrier. “He said this is a very good suggestion and felt that the Atlanta region certainly deserves this type of service. He promised to work on it with us,” he said. A direct flight between Indian cities and Atlanta will make it more affordable for passengers travelling from this region, he said. The Federation of Indian-American Associations of Georgia is an Atlanta based organisation representing the nearly 200,000 Indian immigrants in the state of Georgia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Indian-Americans seek Air India service from Atlanta to facilitate better connectivity with their motherland
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition