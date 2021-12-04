  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr

December 04, 2021 8:25 PM

The base issue size of the bonds, in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), is of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Saturday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a public issue of bonds that opens next week.

The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20, the company said. The bonds are rated AA/stable by Crisil and BWR.

