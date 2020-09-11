Indiabulls Housing Finance sells part stake in OakNorth Holding for Rs 440 crore

The capital adequacy ratio of lender stood at 27.94% at the end of June quarter.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday said that it has sold a part of its stake in OakNorth Holding to HighSage Ventures for Rs 440 crore.

The sale proceeds would be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the capital adequacy ratio of the company, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

“The company plans to conclude few other transactions on the partial stake sale in OakNorth Bank over the next few days, “ the company said in the filing.

The divestments will result in boosting capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR ) and shall free up capital to grow the loan book of the company, it added.

HighSage Ventures is a Boston-based investment firm with an investor network spanning the venture capital, private equity and public equity communities and OakNorth Holding is parent company of United Kingdom (UK) based OakNorth Bank.

Indiabulls Housing Finance board had earlier taken shareholders’ approval on July 29 for raising around Rs 2,200 crore ($300 million) by issuing securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) during the course of the next one year.

The housing finance company posted a 65.5% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 272.84 crore in the June quarter.

Similarly, net interest income (NII) declined 28.7% year-on-year to Rs 701 crore during June quarter.