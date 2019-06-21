Indiabulls Housing Finance-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger gets CCI nod

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 11:13:58 AM

The combined entity, with employee strength of 14,302, will have a loan book size of Rs 1.23 lakh crore for the first nine-month period of 2018-19.

Indiabulls Housing Finance will get access to low cost deposits (File photo)Indiabulls Housing Finance will get access to low cost deposits (File photo)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Friday said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger of the company with Lakshmi Vilas Bank. In April this year, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had announced its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance in a share-swap deal with an intent to create a combined entity with larger capital base and wider geographical reach.

“The Competition Commission of India… at its meeting held on June 20, 2019, considered the proposed combination and approved the same,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank had approved the merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance in which shareholders of the bank will get 14 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for every 100 shares they hold.

The combined entity, with employee strength of 14,302, will have a loan book size of Rs 1.23 lakh crore for the first nine-month period of 2018-19. After the proposed merger, Indiabulls Housing Finance will get access to low cost deposits, geographical diversification and expanded client-base and cross-selling opportunities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Indiabulls Housing Finance-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger gets CCI nod
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop