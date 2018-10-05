India Yamaha workers’ union-management spat continues as both stick to their stands

India Yamaha officials were not available for their comment. (Reuters)

The tussle between the workers’ union and India Yamaha Motor continued on Thursday despite the advice of an additional labour commissioner to both the parties to settle the issue amicably with three suggestions. While the workers were ready to resume duty, the India Yamaha management was firm on its stand, not admitting the two sacked workers. India Yamaha officials were not available for their comment. As per the labour commissionerate, the additional labour commissioner, after holding a marathon reconciliation meeting late on Wednesday, advised the workers’ union to resume their duty effective Thursday morning.

The commisioner also advised the India Yamaha Motor management to readmit the two workers who were summarily dismissed (without giving them any opportunity to explain their views) and also not to involve in victimisation activities against the striking workers. According to sources, when the workers (including the two who were dismissed), were ready to resume duty in the morning as advised, but they were not allowed to enter the factory as the management believed to have told them that they will not admit those two dismissed workers.

However, the workers’ union was firm on their stand that the two sacked workers should be admitted to resume their duties. With the company’s management adamant on its stand despite an advisory notice issued by the additional labour commissioner, the workers continued their strike on Thursday.

When contacted, A Soundararajan, president, CITU, which is spearheading the workers’ strike, said: “Though the workers were ready to resume their duty in the morning, the management was adamant on its stand not to admit those two sacked workers despite the advisory notice issued by the labour commissionerate. The union was equally firm on its stand that these two workers should be admitted without any condition and the management equally not to involve in any victimisation activities.”